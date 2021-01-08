MCO One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.07 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. MCO has a market cap of $41.99 million and $28.07 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00006599 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, YoBit and EXX. In the last week, MCO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Cashierest, Huobi, Liqui, DDEX, Bithumb, Coinnest, OKEx, EXX, Bittrex, Coinrail, Upbit, Cobinhood, BigONE, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

