MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, DEx.top, Upbit and CPDAX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kryptono, Coinrail, Cashierest, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Bittrex, CPDAX, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

