Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.09

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as high as $20.67. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 23,002,651 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

