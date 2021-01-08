Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.48. Approximately 101,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 118,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

The company has a current ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 21.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.32.

About Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

