Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Trading Up 18.7%

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) was up 18.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 1,172,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 307,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

About Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment operates and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

