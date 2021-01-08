MediShares Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $427,089.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

