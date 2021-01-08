Megacoin Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $26.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00420376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,366,099 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

