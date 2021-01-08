Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Director Andrew J. Dunklau Buys 2,064 Shares

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Director Andrew J. Dunklau purchased 2,064 shares of Megalith Financial Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $21,424.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,424.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MFAC traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 199,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,199. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Megalith Financial Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Megalith Financial Acquisition worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Megalith Financial Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Company Profile

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry.

