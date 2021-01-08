Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Meggitt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.39 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

