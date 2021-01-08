Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $330.33

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $330.33 and traded as high as $475.90. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at $460.50, with a volume of 1,723,832 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 344.67 ($4.50).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 435.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 330.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

