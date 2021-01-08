Melon Hits Market Cap of $49.78 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $33.70 or 0.00082881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $49.78 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.55 or 0.02524592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

