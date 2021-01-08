Meme Hits Market Cap of $15.90 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $567.81 or 0.01475857 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $5.86 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00246889 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00037370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.