Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $750,784.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $750,784.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038470 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002650 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.