Meta One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.19 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Meta has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003178 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00415428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00049196 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,067,864 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.