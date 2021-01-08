Metacoin (MTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,656.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $92.23 million and $10,656.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.82 or 0.02590213 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011987 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

