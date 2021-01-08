Metal Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Metal has a total market cap of $30.29 million and $21.96 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

