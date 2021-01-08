Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and $388,024.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001181 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

