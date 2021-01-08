Meter Governance Hits Market Cap of $740,387.64 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $740,387.64 and approximately $189,147.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00441404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00220726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

