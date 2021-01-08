Metronome (MET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,017.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00004827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $51.55 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $64,017.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,673,258 coins and its circulating supply is 11,339,309 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

