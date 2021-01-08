Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,239.99

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,239.99 and last traded at $1,239.76, with a volume of 97 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,222.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,002.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.