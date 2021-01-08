MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.88

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $13.37. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 4,342,521 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

