MIB Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,886.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $362,143.04 and $13,886.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 395,732,977 coins and its circulating supply is 118,431,049 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

