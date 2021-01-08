Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 361,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 264,076 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

