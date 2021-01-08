Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.11 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,582,000 after buying an additional 351,758 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.