Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $79.66. 1,464,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

