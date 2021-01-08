Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

