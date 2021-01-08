Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,582,000 after buying an additional 351,758 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

