Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

