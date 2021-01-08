Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $113.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

