Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $96.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

