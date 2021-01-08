Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after buying an additional 351,758 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.