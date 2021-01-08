Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Old Port Advisors’ Largest Position

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,887,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average is $212.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

