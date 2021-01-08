Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,105,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

