MidasProtocol (MAS) Market Cap Hits $180,917.29

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 103.1% against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $180,917.29 and $8,719.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.