Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Up 54.8%

Shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) shot up 54.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 113,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 53,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

About Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

