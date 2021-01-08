Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Sells $99,528.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $99,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $134,253.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,512.00.

Shares of MLSS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,602. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

