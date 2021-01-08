Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Trading 39.8% Higher

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) shares traded up 39.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 348,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 150,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a current ratio of 30.23. The firm has a market cap of C$324.70 million and a PE ratio of -82.98.

In related news, Director Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$256,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,423,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,643,187.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,790 and sold 224,700 shares valued at $627,160.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

