Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 91,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 154,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,779 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $73,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 317,159 shares of company stock worth $2,146,801.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

