MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 992,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 688,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.63.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.