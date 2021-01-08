Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.55. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 24,503 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 55.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$33.56 million and a P/E ratio of -32.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

