Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.05. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 475,923 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

About Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.