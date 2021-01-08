Minereum (MNE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $49.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00103064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00422427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00218936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 11,061,424 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

