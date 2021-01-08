Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.23 million and a PE ratio of -22.00.

About Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

