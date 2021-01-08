Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $34,506.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00433964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,471,613,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,403,633 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

