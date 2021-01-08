Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed Sells 538 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $217.48. The company had a trading volume of 347,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.26 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after acquiring an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
