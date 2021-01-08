Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed Sells 538 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $217.48. The company had a trading volume of 347,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.26 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after acquiring an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

