Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.24 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $32.37 million and $3.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00421601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00219334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,416,673 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.