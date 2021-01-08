Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $838.79 or 0.02018015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $143,219.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00418536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00214127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,326 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

