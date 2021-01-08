Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $35.06 or 0.00087126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $16,284.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00453759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 82,171 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

