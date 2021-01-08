Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MUFG opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

