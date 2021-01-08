Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
MUFG opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
