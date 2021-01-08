Mizuho Boosts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRVG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.24 on Friday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $788.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

